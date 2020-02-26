Pakistani, other international students of CUG, Wuhan taken good care of in China

Beijing

“I think taking care of Pakistani students is just like looking after Chinese, no difference at all,” said Ms Zhao Yangping, a teacher in-charge of international students of China University of Geosciences, Wuhan.

All CUG, Wuhan’s international students, including Pakistani students are taken good care of amid the outbreak of the COVID-19. So far, all the over 300 international students staying in Wuhan now are safe and sound, without a single confirmed case or suspected case, according to a report published by China Economic Net.

The CUG, Wuhan authorities are concerned about the international students’ physical and mental health and the issue of their daily supplies.

The authorities have been trying their best to provide food, vegetables and other essentials to international students. They deliver fresh vegetables, fruits, masks and other personal protective equipment to students on a regular basis.

For example, after receiving 53.6 tons of fresh vegetables and a batch of rubbing alcohol donated specially by a Guizhou company, the university authorities immediately delivered them to international students on February 24, 2020.—APP