Pakistani origin Yasmin Dar makes history by becoming Manchester’s first Muslim female Lord Mayor

LONDON – In another proud moment for the South Asians and Muslim community in the United Kingdom as Yasmin Dar has made it to the office of Lord Mayor of Manchester.

Dar etched her name in history books as she becomes the first Asian to serve in the coveted role. She will remain at the seat for a year, and during that time, Dar will represent Manchester City at major events and will promote its interests.

A revered advocate for social justice by profession, Yasmin served in the welfare sector for quite some time. She led the foundation of the award-winning charity Community on Solid Ground, through which she helps younger people in Whalley Range.

Sharing her feelings in her acceptance speech, the former Labour councillor said she was humbled and honored to be appointed Lord Mayor, and vowed to use her office for diversity.

Her appointment to the ceremonial role is a significant milestone for a city whose diversity is celebrated and embraced by its residents, making it a cosmopolitan metropolis with a rich tapestry of cultures, traditions, and experiences.

Meanwhile, Yasmin’s term as Lord Mayor will start in July this year, and she will be supported by her daughter as Lady Mayoress, and brother Majid Dar as Consort.