Pakistani origin French businessmen urged to promote Pak products

Islamabad

The French businessmen of Pakistani origin Wednesday were urged to play their role in building Pakistan-France economic relations and promote high-quality products of Pakistan.

The ambassador of Pakistan to France, Moin-ul-Haque said this during the first ever roundtable conference of French businessmen, investors, traders and entrepreneurs of Pakistani origin held at Embassy in Paris, said a message received here on Wednesday.

The ambassador urged the participants to pool their strength and experiences in an organized manner and to help create linkages between the businessmen of Pakistan and France with the objective to bring a paradigm shift in the existing level of bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries. In this regard, he proposed creation of an association of the French businessmen of Pakistani origin which would serve as an effective and useful forum for promoting business relations.

The meeting also agreed to jointly plan and execute Pakistan’s representation in different trade shows, investors fora and business events held in France for promoting Pakistani products in diverse sectors. Earlier, the Commercial Counsellor, Moin-uddin Wani gave a detailed overview of the current status and future prospects of the bilateral trade and economic relation between the two countries.—APP