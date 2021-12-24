Pakistani origin Adeel Rana makes history in US

NEW YORK – Adeel Rana, a Pakistani-American, has become the first from the South Asian country to be appointed as a deputy inspector in the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Rana was elevated from the position of Precinct Commanding Officer earlier this week. Pakistan Embassy in the US shared the development on Twitter, congratulating Rana for his latest achievement.

Congratulations @adeelrananyc on your well deserved promotion to become the first Pakistani-American Deputy Inspector of NYPD. Delighted to host you at Consulate General New York today. Wish you more success in 2022🎉🎈🎊@ForeignOfficePk @mophrd @asadmk17 @PakinUSA pic.twitter.com/chwtkHyASO — Pakistan Consulate General New York (@PakinNewYork) December 23, 2021

NYPD Muslim Officers Society also announced it on the microblogging site, sharing a clip from the ceremony in which he was named as the deputy inspector.

Pakistan Counsel General in New York also felicitated Adeel Rana on his “well deserved promotion”. “Delighted to host you at Consulate General New York today. Wish you more success in 2022,” read the statement.

