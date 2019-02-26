Pakistani nation united against any Indian aggression: Zardari

Islamabad

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemning Indian violation at Line of Control (LoC) has said that India should not have any misconception of this condemnation because Pakistan has full potential to strike back at appropriate time. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Asif Ali Zardari said that each and every Pakistani citizen is standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistani armed forces and if India is thinking of any misadventure then it should also keep in mind that we are a brave and united nation against any aggression.—INP

