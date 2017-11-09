Pakistani nation rejects extremism, terrorism: Jam Mehtab

The Pakistani nation rejects extremism and terrorism and all minorities have equal rights and freedom in the country.

This was stated by the Sindh Minister for Education, Jam Mehtab Dahar, while addressing on Wednesday at the conference on ‘Diversity and Peace: Challenges to Social Discourse’.

The two-day moot was organized by Karachi University’s Faculty of Social Science at the Campus.

Jam Mehtab said that the Pakistani nation has rejected extremism and terrorism and this conference gives a clear message to the world that there is no place of extremism in our society.

‘We must transform our society into a peaceful and tolerant one. All minorities have equal rights and freedom in the country, academicians and students have this responsibility of promoting the message of peace and soft image of Pakistan. We aim to promote peace through diversity’, the Minister added.

He congratulated Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ahmed Qadri for organizing this conference to promote the message of peace and diversity while promoting the soft image of Pakistan in the world.

On the second day of the moot, various scholars and researchers presented their research papers.

In his research paper on Nuclear Proliferation in South Asia, Syed Jazib Shamim from KU’s Department of History said that nuclear arms race in the subcontinent was initiated by India having evil designs against Pakistan and to try to acquire regional supremacy.

Assistant professor KU Department of Geography Dr. Salman Zubair and Assistant Professor of KU’s Computer Science Department Syed Asim Ali while presenting their papers said that Public Transport System is a serious but ignored social challenge of Karachi.

The city is hosting more than 20 million people and rank 7th most populated city of the world yet the public transport sector of the city is facilitating more than fifty percent commuters.

Sharing their research they said that results show that very few public buses of the city, transporting thousands of commuters causing serious problems of over burden.—APP

