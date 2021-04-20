Pakistan’s Abdullah Siddiqui named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list

Pakistani singer, songwriter and producer Abdullah Siddiqui has made it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list in entertainment and sports category, making the country proud.

Siddiqui, the next generation talent, who shot to fame in 2019 after track Resistance on Nescafe Basement’s Season 5 was taken by storm, announced the achievement on his Instagram.

“Forbes 30 Under 30. I’m completely stunned and so incredibly grateful,” he said. “To everyone who helped me get here, thank you,” he wrote.

According to American magazine, Siddiqui began producing English-language electronic music at the age of 11 and started releasing it as an independent artist when he was 16.

“The native of Lahore has appeared on Nescafé Basement, a Pakistani TV series that showcases the music of underground artists. He has written and produced music for some prominent singers in Pakistan, including Fawad Khan, Meesha Shafi, Shamoon Ismail and Aima Baig,”.

