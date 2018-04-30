Pakistani MMA fighter Mehmosh Raza defeats Ukraine’s Igor Grytskiv

Karachi

Pakistan’s mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Mehmosh Raza defeated Ukraine’s Igor Grytskiv in their featherweight fight on the main card of Rebel FC 7 in Shanghai China on Sunday.

With that victory, Raza aka The Renegade improves his career record to 7-2 and cements his status as arguably the most exciting talent in the country’s MMA circuit.

In this fight, Raza was up against a 37-year-old opponent who, with a listed height of 6’2, was three inches taller and riding a seven-fight winning streak.

However, the 23-year-old Pakistani fighter managed to pull an upset victory over Grytskiv. Director Prime Sports Management and Raza’s manager Muhammad Rizwan Ali lauded the fighter for showing great improvements in his game. He also emphasised that Mehmosh would knock his opponent out in the first round.

“The fight against Igor is the toughest fight of Mehmosh’s career, but he has heart of a lion and has improved a lot. He will knock Igor out in round one,” Rizwan told Daily Times.

Mehmosh Raza is one of the promising young names in Pakistan’s ever-evolving MMA industry. He has featured in numerous high-profile fights in a short span including his battle against Haroon Durrani at Fighting Alliance 5, which remains to date one of the finest showcases of the martial arts in the country’s history.