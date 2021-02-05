Pakistani MMA fighter knocks out Indian opponent in 56 seconds (VIDEO)

SINGAPORE – Mixed martial arts start Ahmed “Wolverine” Mujtaba made Pakistan immensely proud as he knocked out rival Indian fighter Rahul “The Kerala Krusher” Raju in less than one minute during first round of One Championship in Singapore.

The Pakistani star produced an unforgettable lightweight debut at ONE: UNBREAKABLE III on Friday, said the sports association in a statement.

Mujtaba shocked the global fan base by knocking out the Indian sensation in the fight’s opening minute with a punch.

The referee officially stopped the contest after 56 seconds of the first round, giving Mujtaba his third win on the global stage and elevating his overall record to 10-2.

With the victory, “Wolverine” also earned a slice of redemption for his home nation.

Hailing from Quetta, the MMA fighter made his fighting debut in 2013, He is a graduate of the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS).