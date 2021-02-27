Pakistani military celebrates #HappySurpriseDayIndia on 2nd anniversary of Operation Swift Retort

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is celebrating today on the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort that was carried out two years ago in response to Indian aggression over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Addressing a special ceremony at PAF Headquarters in Islamabad, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said PAF would thwart any misadventure by the enemy and is ready to respond with full force as per the aspirations of the nation.

He added that Pakistan Air Force living up to its legacy yet again made its mark through professional excellence and valour on 27 February 2019.

He also reiterated that we stand with our Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination. He said it is time to end the atrocities being inflicted on innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan inspected a guard of honour and a flypast, at the ceremony.

Meanwhile on Saturday, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said that 27th February, 2019 is testament that Pakistan Air Force, with support of the nation, will always defend the motherland against all threats.

In a tweet, the military’s spokesman said it is not numbers but courage and will of a resilient nation that triumphs in the end.

“Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, shall respond with full might,” he added.

Operation Swift Retort

The Operation Swift Retort was a rapid response to Indian Air Force strike in Balakot obliterating Pakistan’s airspace that had harmed a few trees and a wild crow.

PAF had shot down two Indian fighter jets namely MiG-21 and Su-30 where the former pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was caught by Pakistan Army after his safe ejection and falling into the Pakistani side of the line of control.

On March 1 in 2019, Pakistan handed over the IAF pilot to India authorities as a gesture of goodwill, never acknowledged by the hardline Hindu government in New Delhi.