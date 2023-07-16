LAHORE – Pakistani philanthropist and founder of the largest interest-free microfinance platform Dr Amjad Saqib has been named ‘Global Man of the Decade’ for his extraordinary contributions.

He got the award at the Global Women Awards ceremony held in the United Kingdom (UK) over the weekend.

The humanitarian, known for being the architect of brotherhood, got the award for his extraordinary efforts bringing him this rare honour. He mentioned being honoured and humbled to receive this global recognition.

In a statement, he said, “Thank you very much all. It is again a pleasure that I am receiving this award in the presence of so many leaders, men and women who are changing this world”.

For the unversed, Dr Amjad Saqib founded the country’s largest interest-free microfinance programme. He was earlier nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work in poverty alleviation.

His organization began in 2001 with 100 USD, and nearly two decades later, Akhuwat has grown into the nation’s largest microfinance institution, distributing the equivalent of 900 USD million to five million poor families and boasting a loan repayment rate of nearly 100%.

There have been 343 nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, including 251 individuals and 92 organisations from around the world.

Dr Amjad was also one of five recipients of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, named after a Filipino president who died in a plane crash, for his “first-of-its-kind” interest- and collateral-free microfinance programme, which has helped millions of poor families.