Pakistani media most modern, vibrant, independent: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan had most modern, vibrant and independent media which can easily be compared with media of advanced countries. Speaking as chief guest at the concluding session of day-long conference on “National Security, Nation-building and Mass Media”, he said that Pakistan’s media was by far the most deregulated media in the world.

The minister said that presently the local media was facing pressure due to financial issues and workers were being sacked from media houses. He said the Pakistani media owners should revamp their business model to cope with emerging realities.

He said the government cannot dole out tax-payers money to private business concerns as it was not its mandate. Moreover, financial conditions of the country did not allow the government to issue advertisement in bulk, he added.

He said that during the previous regime advertisement market was artificially increased to Rs 35 to 40 billion, rather than its actual size of Rs 12 billion but the present government has decided to bring it to its actual size. Fawad said that media was witnessing a new revolution in upcoming ten years, as both print and electronic media would witness big changes. He said that with more dependence on information technology job opportunities in media industry may shrink.

He said that in coming years the concept of local regulation of media would become obsolete and international regulation would come in vogue. He said that the government has decided to merge Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Press Council of Pakistan and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to meet requirements of the new era. He said practically smart phone has taken place of newspapers, television and social media and the new Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority would meet the requirements of new age media. He said PTV and Radio Pakistan academies were being merged to create Pakistan Media University which would prove helpful for creative and engineering based people.

