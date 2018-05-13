Pakistani media is vibrant: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday has said the Pakistani media is free and vibrant.

The Minister while addressing South Asia Media conference here, said that our parliament has recently passed an important right to information act which gives access to information to the media representatives and the public at large.

The Information Minister said Pakistan is going through defining moments, for the first time democracy in the country is completing ten years without any interruption.

The Information Minister urged the media to also focus on issues such as water and population, apart from the political issues.—INP

