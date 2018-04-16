Pakistani media delegation to visit China

Islamabad

A Pakistani media delegation is visiting China from today (Monday) as part of efforts to promote cooperation between the media industry of the two countries. During its stay in China, the delegation will attend China Pakistan Media Forum and interact with Chinese media.

The delegation will also hold a meeting with the leaders of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPC). During a visit to Shanghai, the delegation will visit projects initiated under the Belt and Road initiative.—TNS