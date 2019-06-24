Pakistani mangoes hit UAE markets

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistani mangoes have hit the UAE markets with the first shipment arriving in Dubai. Importers based in Dubai’s Al Aweer Fruit Market said the first shipments were sold out within a few days of arrival.

Earliest varieties of Pakistani mangoes, Sindhri and Almas, have made their way to Dubai. Sindhri is often considered as one of the best varieties of mangoes in the world because of its unique taste, golden colour and its size.

The first shipment of Pakistani mangoes usually arrives in Dubai by the third week of May and by the first week of June the fully ripe fruit hits the shelves of the supermarkets.

Mohammad Afzal, UAE-based trader, who has been importing mangoes from Pakistan to Dubai and Muscat for over 40 years, said there has been 10-to-15 days of delay in the mango crop in Pakistan this year.

“We will try to meet our target as the demand in the UAE and other GCC countries is rising,” Afzal said, claiming that his company is one of the major importers of mango stocks from Pakistan in the region, Khaleej Times reported.

Sindhri, Dasheri, Anwar Ratol, Chaunsa and Kala Chaunsa from Pakistan dominate the UAE’s fruits shelves until September.