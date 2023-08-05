NEW YORK – A Pakistani-American, Zanoor Jaffari, was arrested in New York for allegedly killing his wife and two-year-old daughter in front of his five-year-old son.

The Suffolk County Police confirmed the horrific incident, saying the bodies of Misbah Batool, 33, and the toddler Izziah were found dead at their family home in Brentwood.

They said the stabbing incident was reported to the police by the suspect’s mother, adding that the bodies, which were lying in the bedroom, have been shifted to hospital.

Suffolk County Police Chief of Detectives John Rowan said the five-year-old boy remained unharmed in the incident, adding that the relatives have temporarily taken him in their custody.

The suspect was initially hospitalised as he showed signs of overdosing, before being arrested on murder charges.

Prosecutors have alleged that Jaffari used to engage in fight with his wife, before the family settled in its new home in Long Island City.