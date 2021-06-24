Pakistani man jailed as first punishment under parents’ protection ordinance announced

In the first punishment under the Parental Protection Ordinance 2021, a man has been sentenced to one month in jail for torturing and forcefully evicting parents from house in Muzaffargarh.

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tarin of the Punjab city said that the man had also been slapped with a fine of Rs50,000.

He said that the parents had filed an application against violence meted out by their son and his wife.

Last month, President Arif Alvi promulgated the Parental Protection Ordinance 2021, under Article 89 of the Constitution, in order to provide security to parents against forced eviction from their house.

The Ordinance makes the commission of such acts liable to punishment to a one-year jail term and fine.

It also grants rights to parents to evict a child and his spouse from the home owned by them.

Indeed the basic purpose of this law is to address the issue of vulnerability of elderly parents.

According to data, 25.2 per cent of parents in Islamabad have experienced physical assault.

This is an alarming figure revealing that over a fourth of parents in the federal capital are being mistreated by their own children.

The case of Balochistan is also shocking where 14.7pc of parents have experienced oppressive behaviour from their own children.

While 21.8pc elderly men in the province have experienced maltreatment, about 6pc elderly women have also been subjected to disrespect.

Sindh follows next with 8.2pc of parents being mistreated by their children, with Punjab at 6.1pc and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 2.4pc.

In this backdrop, legal safeguards will protect them from becoming homeless and provide them legal support to evict abusive children living with them through institutional process.