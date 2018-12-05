Pakistani man held as teacher stabbed to death

Paris

A Pakistani man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing to death a teacher outside a university in the Paris suburbs, a police source said. The 66-year-old teacher was stabbed repeatedly in front of the private Leonard-de-Vinci university in Courbevoie, northwest of Paris. The police source, confirming a report in the Parisien newspaper, said the suspect was a former student at the university who was born in Pakistan in 1981.

The Parisien reported that the victim was an English teacher and that he had been stabbed in the throat.—AFP

