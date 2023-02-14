Pakistani lawmaker Ali Wazir released from jail after two years

KARACHI – Pakistani lawmaker and outspoken activist Ali Wazir was released, two years after he was detained in several cases for his offensive speeches.

It was learnt that Sindh Home Department issued orders for his release from Karachi Central Jail. The lawmaker was arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in December 2020 and taken to Sindh capital where the authorities added several other cases against him.

The lawmaker hailing from the country’s mountainous region was held during Imran Khan-led PTI government. He walked free after spending more than 26 months behind bars.

Manzoor Pashteen and other PTM leaders also shared development on Twitter. Sharing two cents on the state, he said the MNA was detained for seeking justice for the oppressed.

It is to be noted that PTM leaders organized a public rally on the directives of the PTM chief where they chanted slogans and made speeches inciting the masses against the state and defaming the institutions.

His party leaders and other members stage a sit-in in protest over his incarceration.

In previous years, Wazir, 46, remained vocal in his strong criticism of the security establishment.