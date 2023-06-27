Representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to Lao People’s Democratic Republic Nasar Hayat on Monday received a Cross-of-Friendship Medal from the Lao government, for his contributions to the country’s development.

The medal is the highest civil award of the Lao government that can be conferred on a foreign national, according to a press release.

The award marks completion of Nasar Hayat’s four-and-half year tenure as a UNFAO Representative in Lao PDR, where he headed the FAO programme focused on the development of the agriculture sector, food security and disaster resilience in the country.

Laos, which borders with Thailand, China, Cambodia and Vietnam, and has a population of 7 million, is one of the least developed countries in the world.

The award was presented by Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Prime Minister of Lao PDR.

The ceremony was also attended by senior Lao officials from various ministries including the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with the officials of the UN agencies.—APP