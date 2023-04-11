Pakistani industry can’t compete int’l market without curbing technical inefficiency

The Pakistani industry could not compete international market without curbing technical inefficiency, as the local industry was facing cost challenges besides more than 50 percent energy losses only due to a lack of technology and an inefficient workforce.

Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary Chief Executive Officer NPO, said during a conference arranged by the National Productivity Organization (NPO), Ministry of Industries and Production, Government of Pakistan in collaboration with Cluster Development Initiative (CDI) & Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) on Sharing of Lesson Learned under the Energy Efficiency Competitive Reinforcement Initiative, Auto Parts/Leather Footwear, said a press release issued here.

The CEO said that the NPO is working to make the industry capable to save energy through guidance and training after evaluating their energy usage, he also revealed that almost all the major industrial units were found wasting 40 to 60 percent of energy due to a lack of technology and inefficient workforce.

Hammad Altaf, Senior Energy Auditor NPO informed about their visits in different industrial units, and identified so many leakages of energy in motors, compressors, lights, fans and guided the staff to fulfil the task of saving 30 to 40 percent energy in their units.—APP