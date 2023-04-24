Pakistani, Indian border forces exchange sweets on Eid ul Fitr

LAHORE – As the tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries continue unabated, Pakistani border forces exchanged sweets and pleasantries with their Indian counterparts on Eid ul Fitr – one of the major festivals.

Following the years-old tradition, Pakistan Rangers gave treats to Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) at the Pakistan-India Wagah Border Post. It was learnt that Pakistani Wing Commander Bilal handed over sweets to BSF deputy inspector general JS Oberoi.

Amid heightened tensions in the disputed Himalayan region, the exchange of delicious sweets and greetings is a regular feature between Pakistan Rangers and Indian Border Force as the two sides exchanged sweets on major occasion like Independence Day, and Diwali as events of national importance has been recurring feature in past years.

The arch-rival nations have a rich tradition of celebrating Eid, a major Islamic festival. One of the key aspects of Eid festivities is the preparation and sharing of traditional sweets and desserts.

Meanwhile, bilateral ties between the South Asian nations are at their lowest of late, with allegations of ceasefire violations and involvement in terrorism from both sides.

Islamabad and New Delhi hold stretched history of tensions that dates back to the partition while the two sides even engaged in several wars in deadly border skirmishes, and their relations have often been strained.

The recent tensions stemmed from the unilateral decision of Modi-led government that revoked the special status of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir around four years back.