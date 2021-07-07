Pakistani hotel employee returns Rs1.1 million to customer who left in room

An honest employee of Pakistan’s up-scale hotel earned the respect after returning a large sum of money, which a customer forgot in the room.

Johar Ali, who appears to be in his 40s, works at Serena Hotel as a housekeeper. He found Rs1.12 million in cash when he was cleaning the room after the customer’s check out.

At that time, he could easily take away the hefty cash but he took the bundles of currency notes to the front desk where the management called the person who was staying in that room.

The customer immediately came back to the hotel where the cash was handed over to him. The man praised the housekeeper Johar Ali for his honesty.