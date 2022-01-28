Pakistani Hindu pilgrims postpone India visit as Delhi reluctant to allow PIA special flights

KARACHI – The Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) on Friday announced the postponement of the scheduled pilgrimage to India as New Delhi has not responded to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) request to fly special flights between the two countries for pilgrims.

On PHC’s request seeking permission for three flights — from Karachi to Jaipur on January 29, from Jaipur to Agra on the same day, and from Delhi to Karachi on Feb 1, — PIA had approached the civil aviation department of India in this regard, but received no response from the other side by Thursday.

Hence, the pilgrimage is now impossible, it added.

“Now to carry on this trip as scheduled, is beyond question, as only 01 day of 28th January is left. It is thus cear that neither it is fault of PIA nor has PHC, the client lagged behind. So only way out left is to postpone the trip indefinitely, till nod in this context is received from India,” read PHC statement.

Earlier this month, Hindu pilgrims from India and the UAE reached Pakistan to visit their holy places, including a century-old temple that was recently restored.

A delegation of 159 Indian Hindu pilgrims arrived in Lahore via Wagah Border to visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal, Katas Raj Temples, Raja Ranjit Singh’s Samadhi, Minar-e-Pakistan, Shahi Qila, Badshahi Masjid and other historical sites.