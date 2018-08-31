This is apropos to the article “Pakistani Hawking?” By Pervez Hoodbhoy. The writer has correctly explained that Pakistan has produced good cricketers, squash players, fighter pilots, soldiers, musicians, artistes, poets, writers and doctors. Pakistani-origin entrepreneurs have hit it big in Silicon Valley and Pakistani-origin doctors in America are fabulously rich but mathematicians are lagging.

No doubt, mathematicians are those who have told and given us the world’s invention, time and space. But, when one peeps into Pakistani universities, one finds a dearth of enrollment under maths-physics department. The problem at the helm of low enrollment is the acute and pure university education. Most of the lecturers in universities are unaware of the authentic and proper way to teaching the math-science students.

There are many interested science students who need to be polished through proper channel. There must be modern education with scientific research work. Media should play a positive role in awareness programmes regarding mathematicians and their importance in the world.

WAJAHAT ABRO

Shikarpur, Sindh

