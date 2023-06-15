Pakistani Hajj pilgrims end stay in Madinah, set off for Makkah

Pakistani Hajj pilgrims concluded their pre-Hajj stay in Madinah Munawara as the last contingent left for Makkah Mukarma on Wednesday to join around 3.2 million Muslims for the sacred Hajj pilgrimage.

When the pilgrims arrive in Makkah, they will enter the state of Ihram, a sacred state of purity. They will then perform Umrah, which includes circling the Kaaba and completing the Sai by walking or running between the hills of Safa and Marwa.

The pilgrimage to Makkah, known as Hajj, is a significant and highly revered religious duty for Muslims. It is one of the five pillars of Islam and holds immense spiritual importance.

Millions of Muslims from around the world come together in Makkah to perform the rituals of Hajj, seeking forgiveness, spiritual purification, and closeness to Allah. It is a time of deep reflection, prayer, and unity, as people from different countries, cultures, and backgrounds gather together as equals in the worship of Allah.—INP