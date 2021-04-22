Pakistani girl loses sight after comes under acid attack in New York

A Pakistani girl was left blinded and disfigured after an unknown suspect doused her with acid outside her home in Long Island in southeastern New York State of the US.

The 21-year-old victim, who is studying medicine at Hofstra University, received serious burn injuries in attack occurred on March 17 this year.

Reports said that the victim named Nafiah Ikram reached the house by a car that day when the assailant threw acid on her when she came out of the vehicle.

Her father, Sheikh Ikram told The Post, American media outlet, that it was a planned attack and not a random attack.

He said that the attacker could have attacked her wife who was outside moments earlier but he waited for her to come.

Nassau County Police also confirmed the incident, and said cops were looking for a tall, slim man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and gloves.

“The male suspect was carrying a white colored cup containing a dark colored substance which he then threw at the victim’s face,” police said in a statement.

Nafiah was taken to hospital by her mother, Ikram said, adding that it would be difficult for his daughter to survive if they were not home.

“We don’t have enemies,” Ikram pleaded. “My daughter, she is 21. She don’t have any enemies from her childhood. She is a very friendly person.”

He said that his daughter is under severe mental stress since the attack, adding that she even gets scared of water while she is taken for bathe.

Nafiah is unable to see even a few feet in front of her, and the family is praying she will be able to regain her sight.