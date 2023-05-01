Pakistani forces kill notorious TTP commander in DI Khan operation

PESHAWAR – Pakistani security forces claimed killing a notorious Taliban commander suspected of being involved in multiple attacks on law enforcement agencies and polio teams.

It was learnt that the anti-terror operation was conducted in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan, in which a prominent commander of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) identified as Jabar Shah while two of his aides suffered injuries.

The dead insurgent was behind several attacks on law enforcement agencies and security personnel deputed for the polio team’s security.

The commander of the banned outfit was also involved in extortion. His death marks the second such success of Pakistani forces in the region, after a similar operation that resulted in the killing of two other terrorists a day before.

Officials are hopeful that the elimination of high-value target will blow terror outfits and will disrupt their activities. Forced also renewed pledge to continue counter-terrorism operations until all militants are eliminated from the regions neighboring Afghanistan.