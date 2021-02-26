Pakistani forces kill key TTP commander in South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – Security forces on Friday killed a high-value terrorist during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tiarza area South Waziristan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

After receiving information about presence of TTP commander Nooristan alias Hasan Baba, security forces carried out a raid at the location. Baba was killed during the exchange of fire.

The killed militant was an expert of developing improvised explosive device (IED) and a master trainer. The military’s media wing said he was involved in the martyrdom of more than fifty troops since 2007.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Army gunned down a notorious commander of a proscribed organisation in an IBO conducted in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

The IBO was conducted on confirmation of the presence of terrorists in the area

During the exchange of fire, banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Hafiz Gul Bahadur group Hassan alias Sajna was killed. Sajna was involved in the killing of four women workers yesterday in Mir Ali.

The killed terrorist was also involved in several terrorist activities against the security forces and peaceful civilians including IED attacks, kidnapping for ransom, target killing, and extortion. Security forces also recovered a cache of weapons from the possession of killed terrorists.