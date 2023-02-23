Pakistani forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – As Pakistan vowed to take preemptive measures to tackle terror attacks, security forces killed at least eight militants of a banned outfit in Balochistan, the military’s media wing said Thursday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said a group of terrorists attempted to ambush a convoy of security forces in District Kech of Balochistan on eve of February 22.

It said the forces foiled the cowardly attempt without any loss of life and launched a follow-up operation to hunt down the terrorists using ground and aviation assets.

On February 23, a suspected hideout of militants was identified in Mazaaband Range where Pakistan armed forces conducted a sanitisation operation. ISPR also added that after a heavy exchange of fire, at least eight terrorists of the banned organisation were killed.

Forces also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition including explosives has also been recovered.

Pakistan forces vowed to thwart any attempt by inimical elements on the behest of Hostile Intelligence Agencies, to disrupt hard-earned peace in the province.