Pakistani forces eliminate three militants in Bajaur operation

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s security forces conducted counterterrorism raids in the mountainous region of Bajaur and killed at least three militants linked to a banned outfit, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said armed forces gunned down three terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation in the general area Loesum, District Bajaur.

ISPR said during the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between Pakistani forces and militants. Forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the deceased terrorists, who remained actively involved in multiple terror activities against security forces.

Military’s media wing said locals residents of the area hailed the operation and posed full support to security forces, determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

The recent counter-terrorism operation was the latest in a series of operations as the KP and Balochistan area witnessed serious law and orders situation amid a resurgence of TTP and other terror groups.