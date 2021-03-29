Pakistani food delivery man killed by American girls in Washington (Graphic VIDEO)

WASHINGTON – A Pakistan immigrant was murdered by two teenage girls in the US during carjacking incident last week, it emerged on Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department said that the suspects have been arrested and charged with charged with felony murder and armed carjacking.

Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, was working as an Uber Eats driver. He was killed Tuesday afternoon near Nationals Park.

According to police, the two girls aged 13 and 15 respectively shocked the Pakistani man by stun gun and later tried to escape with his vehicle when he showed resistance to save his property.

A highly graphic video shows the suspected tried to drove away the car when the Pakistan elder man came up to overpower the driver but she continued to drive with door open and crashing the delivery van after short distance.

The man’s body can be seen laying on the ground at the end of the video.

The suspects belong to Southeast D.C. and Fort Washington, Maryland.

“We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time,” an Uber spokesperson said.

“We’re grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation.”