Pakistani firms participate in Chile single country expo

Observer Report

Santiago

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) with Ministry of Commerce & Textile (Commerce Division) and Embassy of Pakistan, Buenos Aires Argentina organized “1st Pakistan Single Country Exhibition (Emerging Pakistan)” in Santiago, Chile from 26th to 29th May 2018 at Estacion Mapocho. Leading Pakistani companies from textile, sports goods, surgical, pharma, handicrafts, cutlery, furniture and designer wear participated in the event. The event was aimed at promoting and strengthening Pakistan – Chile Business Interests and this event provided great opportunity for the businessmen from both the countries to develop long term business relations.

The event started on 26th May 2018 (Saturday) and visited by large number of peoples every day till 29th May 2018 to experience and purchase Pakistani products. B2B between Pakistani exhibitors and Chile Businessmen was a regular feature of the event. The leading companies from the textile, sports goods, cutlery and surgical received export orders and established relations with potential buyers for long term business relations. The composite stall of Pakistan pavilion and designer wears remained the center of attraction by the visitors and so many designer / fashion wear companies showed interest to purchase fashion products of Pakistan.

Ayaz Muhammad Khan, Pakistan Ambassador to Argentina invited the diplomatic and top business community on 28th May 2018 to visit the event to show them the true potential of Pakistani products. The Presidential representative for Santiago, Governor Karla Rubilar was the chief guest of the occasion and the event was attended by ambassador of USA, Ambassador of Guatemala, Ambassador of Costa Rica, Ambassador of Vietnam, Ambassador of Ecuador, Consul General of Turkey, Consul General of Philippines, Counsel General of Thailand, Consul General of Belgium Consul General of India along with top businessmen of Chile.

The chief guest along with other diplomats and guests visited stalls of Pakistani goods and praised the quality of goods especially of sports and surgical goods. She also shown great interest in the fashion wears of Pakistan displayed in the composite stall and praised the modern outlook of Pakistan Fashion Industry. She assured all possible supports to Pakistani businessmen to strengthen business ties between both the countries.

The event concluded on 29th May 2018 and most of the exhibitors either get the orders for supply of goods or established contacts with potential buyers of Chile to supply Pakistani products as per their requirements. Many Pakistani exhibitors were also invited by Chile businessmen at their offices to further discuss and finalize the business deals.