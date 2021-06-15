Pakistani firm wins largest IT order from Japan-based corporation

TOKYO – A Japanese company, Bears Inc. has announced to award order for building an IT platform for its real estate business to a Pakistan-based firm.

“We are happy that Bears Inc. Japan has chosen Saffran Group from Pakistan for this product, which will be completed by high-tech IT experts in Pakistan,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan Imtiaz Ahmad said in a press release.

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad had a meeting with Mr. Michiyoshi Takuma, President, Bears Real Estate Co., Ltd. and Mirza Asif Baig, CEO, Saffran Group on Monday.

Bears Inc. has decided to build high-tech platform to expand their services globally. They would provide a variety of services to their clients in order to establish a distinct market position.

The total cost of product development would be JPY 350 million (US$ 3.2 million) out of which a JPY 130 million worth of work and investment road map has already been developed.

According to statistics of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and JETRO, this order is one of the largest direct orders of a Japanese Corporation to Pakistan in the field of information technology.

The move will encourage other Japanese companies to consider Pakistan to source IT solutions in various areas from Pakistan.

This will also encourage other Pakistani technology companies to explore opportunities to provide IT services to Japanese companies which will bring the two countries closer in another futuristic area.

The Ambassador congratulated Bears Inc. Japan and Saffran Group for this project and assured full cooperation of the Embassy and the Government of Pakistan for successful completion of the endeavour.

