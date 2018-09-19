Pakistani films making progress: Noor

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Film Producers Association, President Syed Noor Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the progress of new Pakistani films.

Talking to media here, he said that Pakistan was producing films despite financial constraints and even than its films were hitting the box office.

The joining of film industry by new talent was also a good omen, he added.

He cited the films screened this year on two Eids which all hit the box office and carried out bussiness of millions of rupees.

The film industry is making fast progress, he claimed.

Share on: WhatsApp