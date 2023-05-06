Pakistani fans in ‘shock’ as Murtasim leaves Meerab in ‘Tere Bin’

Viral drama Tere Bin is raking in new records, as the soap opera starring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi got over 2 million views on video streaming site within the first hour of its release. Despite the never-ending suspense, Tere Bin’s storyline and the impeccable acting of main lead managed to make fans glued to the screen.

Lately, the sudden changes in the storyline irked some fans who took to social media to show concerns.

Some fans were excited while others fuming as the character of Murtasim dropped Meerab back at her home, a desire of the latter. Some called it an on-point decision in light of the chaotic nature of their bond as the girl refused to accept Muurtasim as her better half.

The sudden change draws a lot of heat from the fans, while some earlier anticipated this.

As some vented out anger, others want Murtasim to forgive Meerab and even slammed Haya and Maryam for disturbing the relationship between the two. Social media users also hinted at patch-up of an onscreen couple in coming episodes.

The plot of the drama revolves around a couple; it shows Meerab as an ambitious young girl who wants to pursue higher studies. Her strong and confident personality makes her stand against social injustices around her.

