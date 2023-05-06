Pakistani fans in ‘shock’ as Murtasim leaves Meerab in ‘Tere Bin’

Viral drama Tere Bin is raking in new records, as the soap opera starring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi got over 2 million views on video streaming site within the first hour of its release. Despite the never-ending suspense, Tere Bin’s storyline and the impeccable acting of main lead managed to make fans glued to the screen.

Lately, the sudden changes in the storyline irked some fans who took to social media to show concerns.

Some fans were excited while others fuming as the character of Murtasim dropped Meerab back at her home, a desire of the latter. Some called it an on-point decision in light of the chaotic nature of their bond as the girl refused to accept Muurtasim as her better half.

The sudden change draws a lot of heat from the fans, while some earlier anticipated this.

As some vented out anger, others want Murtasim to forgive Meerab and even slammed Haya and Maryam for disturbing the relationship between the two. Social media users also hinted at patch-up of an onscreen couple in coming episodes.

Social Media Reactions:

Many of you hate them but agree or not the girls of Tere Bin are iconic af ✨ #TereBin #WahajAli #YumnaZaidi pic.twitter.com/Km4mPFIBJ8 — 𝑯 (@HourlySyrup) May 6, 2023

#meerasim missing hours🥺

Their first outing together. Meerab is so happy. Murtasim is trying to be in his KMK avatar but has to drop it for his biwi's happiness. Them lost in each other beech bazaar mein. Everything's just so perfect♥️#terebin #yumnazaidi #wahajali #yumhaj pic.twitter.com/JC2rOUg8Nc — Shinchan (@yumhaj_meerasim) May 5, 2023

I think Nooran made Murtasim drop her back to her house in Karachi for a reason. Meerab needs closure with her foster parents. She will need to forgive them to truly move on. She has to realise that she will never be alone and they'll always love her no matter what. #TereBin pic.twitter.com/8vlYumiQN9 — adaaaaaaa (she/her) 17 (@_styles_25) May 6, 2023

The plot of the drama revolves around a couple; it shows Meerab as an ambitious young girl who wants to pursue higher studies. Her strong and confident personality makes her stand against social injustices around her.