Pakistani expat wins millions of rupees in UAE draw

ABU DHABI – An overseas Pakistani in the UAE has won the Dhs777,777 [around 35 million in Pakistan rupees] in the first-ever Emirates Draw.

The event was held on Saturday.

Emirates Draw said on Instagram, “We hosted our first draw last night, and together, we have taken a step FOR A BETTER TOMORROW!”

The UAE-based trading and events company announced earlier this month that it is going to launch a CSR-based weekly draw.

Emirates Draw will have seven guaranteed winners of Dhs77,777 weekly and an entry to a Grand Prize of Dhs77,777,777, the largest Grand Prize in UAE history, according to Gulf Today.

“The purpose of Emirates Draw is to deliver on a promise ‘For a Better Tomorrow’. In addition to allowing UAE residents to improve their lives, we will be supporting environmental programmes across the UAE, with the Fujairah Coral Reef Programme being the first of many initiatives.”