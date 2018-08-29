Pakistani envoy, US diplomat discuss coop on energy, trade

Observer Report

Washington

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Ali Jahangir Siddiqui and Assistant for Energy Resources at US Department of State Francis Fannon met on Tuesday and discussed matters pertaining to energy resources.

The two discussed two-way cooperation on securing energy resources, trade and investment between Pakistan and the US.

Fannon oversees US foreign policy in the critical intersection of energy and national security.

Siddiqui has been calling on high-profile US officials seeking to cement ties between the two countries that have been allies in the Global War on Terror (GWOT).

Last month, Siddiqui had said both Pakistan and the US were aware of issues surrounding bilateral ties. Speaking to Geo News in Dallas, the Pakistani envoy said the two countries were working towards the restoration of their bilateral relationship.

Siddiqui was named the ambassador on May 8 after Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, his predecessor, stepped down from the position. The new envoy reached Washington, DC on May 29 and assumed his new role of ambassadorship on May 30.

Share on: WhatsApp