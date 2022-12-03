Pakistani embassy in Kabul attacked, guard injured

Head of mission survives assassination attempt; Islamabad demands Afghan govt to conduct probe; President, PM condemn attack

Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul came under attack on Friday with Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani targeted, according to a press release from the Foreign Office.

The Foreign Office said the embassy compound came under attack and Nizamani remained safe, a security guard, Sepoy Israr Mohammad, was “critically injured” in the attack protecting the mission head.

The press release said Pakistan “strongly condemns” the assassination attempt against Nizamani and the attack on the embassy compound.

“The interim government of Afghanistan must immediately hold thorough investigations in this attack, apprehend the culprits, hold them to account, and take urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani diplomatic personnel and citizens in Afghanistan,” the FO said.

Pakistan Embassy spokesperson Tahir Noorani told media that gunshots were fired by unidentified assailants from outside the building. He said that all diplomatic officials of the Pakistan Embassy were safe. Sources said that the attack took place while the Nizamani was on a walk.

A spokesperson for Kabul police said the embassy compound was targeted by gunfire from a nearby building. Police had arrested one suspect and recovered two firearms, the statement said.

Nizamani arrived in Kabul last month to take up the role at one of the few embassies that has remained operational throughout the period since the Taliban seized power in August 2021 after foreign forces withdrew.

A spokesperson for Pakistan’s foreign office said they had no plans to evacuate the embassy after the incident.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Taliban foreign ministry condemned the attack.

“(The) Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the attempted shooting and failed attack on the Pakistani embassy in Kabul,” spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Twitter, adding that Taliban security agencies would investigate the issue.