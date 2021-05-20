Pakistani embassy in Japan catches fire

ISLAMABAD – A fire erupted at the Pakistani embassy in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, confirmed the official Twitter handle of the diplomatic mission.

A team of fire brigades responded to the incident immediately and managed to contain it from further spreading.

The fire, as per reports, was caused by a short circuit, but fortunately, no damages were reported during the incident at the Pakistani embassy.

The fire had erupted on the second floor of the Pakistani embassy.

“Thanks to the incredible work of the Tokyo Fire Department, along with our security, as well as strict safety protocols and fire prevention infrastructure within our Embassy, today’s fire was contained from spreading,” tweeted Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo.

Thanks to the incredible work of the Tokyo Fire Department, along with our security, as well as strict safety protocols and fire prevention infrastructure within our Embassy, today’s fire was contained from spreading. There was no damage to life or property. — Pakistan Embassy Japan (@PakinJapan) May 20, 2021

“There was no damage to life or property,” it added.