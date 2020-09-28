Pakistani doctor wins Saudis’ praise

News Desk

A Pakistani doctor has won the praise of Saudi Arabia after he successfully led the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and lowered the fatality rate in the kingdom during the virus’s upsurge.

“In recognition of my services as head of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the King Salman Hospital, I was given a leadership award and an appreciation certificate by the Saudi health ministry,” Dr Shahzad Ahmad Mumtaz told Arab News during a telephone interview from Riyadh on Saturday.

He was presented with the award during a ceremony to mark Saudi National Day on Sept 23.

Hailing from Layyah, a small city in southern Punjab, Mumtaz has been working in Saudi Arabia for the last 18 years.