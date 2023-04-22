Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah leaves fans swooning with her sizzling avatar

Pakistani model and actor Alizeh Shah mastered the art of turning heads as she slayed her impeccable fashion sense and has become a style icon for many young girls.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star is often seen wearing trendy and stylish outfits, both on and off-screen. Shah is back in town to turn up the temperature with her flawless beauty and charm. The 22-year-old, who cemented herself among the top showbiz stars, in a brief period and courtesy of her acting prowess and she reached the pinnacle of fame.

Amassing over 4 million followers only on Instagram, the doll-faced diva’s presence on social sites is quite splendid. Shah’s fashion choices comprise traditional and Western wear while she also slayed traditional Pakistani outfits.

Here’s a glimpse of her snaps which are a great source of inspiration for her fans who want to stay updated with the latest fashion trends.

Alizey was last seen in Taqdeer, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer. Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, and Jo Tu Chahay are some of her notable works. She also appeared in a few music videos and has done modeling for various brands.