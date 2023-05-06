Pakistani diaspora accorded Texas style welcome to State Minister Dr Musadik

The event was graced by the Minister of State for Petroleum Senator Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, who was in town for the significant annual international “Offshore Technology Conference (OTC)” that is attended by delegations from the majority of the countries. This year’s theme was: “Delivering the Future of Offshore Energy”.

“I have reached Houston only recently and impressed to see the vibrant Pakistani Community involved in almost all the facets of the society.” These were the sentiments expressed by newly appointed Consul General of Pakistan in Houston, Texas, USA Mr. Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry at a pleasing event held to welcome him.

Consulate of Pakistan in Houston serves the US States of Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

This event was hosted by the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) South Texas Chapter, the Houston Karachi Sister City Association (HKSCA), His Highness the Aga Khan Council for the Southwestern United States, and the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce USA (PCC-USA).

In his welcoming remarks, Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, President of HKSCA said that as always the Pakistani community & their American friends will be collaborating with Consul General Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry in serving the community & society in the US & Pakistan. Emcee on the occasion was Attorney Omar Khawaja PLLC.

Special welcoming remarks for Honorable Consul General Chaudhry were made by Andre Omer Siregar, Consul General of Indonesia; Syed Javaid Anwar, Patron-in-Chief of HKSCA & Petroleum Industry Entrepreneur & Philanthropist; Former City of Houston Councilman M. J. Khan; Amir Piprani, President PCC-USA; Nuruddin Mehdi, the Aga Khan Council for the Southwestern United States; and Dr. Riaz UL Haque, President Elect of APPNA South Texas Chapter.

In attendance were Former Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar; CEO of the World Affairs Council of Greater Houston Ms. Maryanne Maldonado; Consul General Andre Siregar of Indonesia, Vice Consul General Naif Al Shemmari of Saudi Arabia, Deputy Consul General at Pakistan Consulate Houston Ashar Shahzad and Commercial Attache Shaista Bunyad, Saleena Jafry from Asia Society,

Businessman & Philanthropist Tanweer Ahmad; President of Pakistan Association of Greater Houston (PAGH) Salman Razzaqi; Ghulam Bombaywala; Board Member of HKSCA Muhammad Zaheer, Nayar Izfar, Nasr Khan, David Godwin & Azam Akhtar; Director Development Ilyas Hasan Choudry & Regional Manager of Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) Muhammad Saad Ansari; Dr. Asim Shah, Dr. Asif Qadeer, Dr. Yakoob Shaikh, Ghazanfar Hashmi of International Academy of Letters, Mahmud Daheri, and several prominent business leaders, community organizers & media.