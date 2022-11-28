Pakistani delegation leaves for Russia for cheaper oil deal talks

On Monday, a delegation led by State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik left for Russia to discuss an agreement for cheap oil imports.

The agreement for low-cost oil imports will help Pakistan save money and combat rising fuel prices.

The delegation, led by Musadik Malik and including Secretary of Petroleum Muhammad Mahmood, will discuss petroleum cooperation between Islamabad and Moscow.

Additionally, the construction of the Pak-Stream Gas Line will be discussed.

Previously, the National Assembly was informed that a high-level delegation would soon visit Russia to discuss the possibility of long-term cooperation in the acquisition of gas and oil.

According to details, Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum Division Hamid Hameed told the House during Question Hour in response to a question. “Russia has not yet offered to supply gas to Pakistan,” he said.

Hamid Hameed, on the other hand, stated that the government of Pakistan had written a letter to Russian authorities on the 11th of last month, expressing interest in procuring two to three cargoes of LNG at a discounted price and with a deferred payment facility for the months of December 2022 and January next year.