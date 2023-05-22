English County Championship round 7 is in the bag with the Pakistani contingent failing to leave a significant mark on the latest round for their respective teams.

With the Vitality Blast also kicking off at the same time, the players peeled off into Red-ball and white-ball cricket which complicated the matter a little as well.

Here is how things went for Pakistani players in round 7 of the English County Championship.

Mohammad Abbas for Hampshire against Northamptonshire:

Despite Abbas’ side claiming a win by an inning and 135 runs against their opponents, the medium-pace bowler failed to contribute much to his team.

Abbas took figures of 2/20 and 1/20 in his two innings while contributing a solitary run with the bat. He will have to wait until June 11th to add to his tally as Hampshire joins the Vitality Blast.

Azhar Ali for Worcestershire against Leicestershire:

Pakistan’s former captain endured another miserable round bagging a pair of ducks against Leicestershire despite his side winning the contest by three wickets.

He will also have to wait until June 11th to resume his County Stint with a game against Sussex.

Zafar Gohar for Gloucestershire against Durham:

Gohar had his first decent game with the ball, picking up figures of 4/130 and 2/121 and scoring 18 and 11 runs in his two outings with the bat.

However, his side was totally unmatched against the Division II leaders succumbing to a 125 runs loss.

Shan Masood for Yorkshire against Birmingham Bears in T20 Blast:

Shifting over to the T20 Blast, Yorkshire’s captain had another lowkey performance scoring just 5 runs as his side lost their opening fixture by 34 runs.

Shan’s side will face Worcestershire next who recently added Usama Mir to their squad.

Haider Ali for Derbyshire against Lancashire in T20 Blast:

Haider Ali’s terrible season for Derbyshire continued as he was out first ball in his first T20 Blast game as his side lost the match by 4 wickets.

He will get a chance to remedy that when he faces Nottinghamshire next.