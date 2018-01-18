Pakistani considers KSA as his second home: Mamnoon Hussain

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain has said that Saudi Arabia is our true friend and brotherly country while every Pakistani considers Saudi Arabia as its second home.

Both countries are connected with each other through religious, cultural and economic linkages which provide fresh impetus to their relations, he added.

The President said this while talking to a delegation of Pak-Saudi Arabia Joint Ministerial Commission headed by Minister for Commerce & Investment Dr. Majid Bin Al-Qasabi who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Wednesday. Federal Minister for Commerce Mohammad Pervaiz Malik, Federal Minister for Defence Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Finance & Economic Affairs Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Commodore Nawaf Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki, members of the delegation and senior officials were also present in the meeting. This high level delegation is visiting Pakistan to participate in the 11th Session of Pak-Saudi Arabia Joint Ministerial Commission.

The President emphasized that Pak-Saudi Arabia relations are of special importance and there is a great atmosphere of trust and love between the two countries which is an example for the world. The President underlined that the two countries are cooperating in various fields while continues efforts are required to further enhance these ties. The President stated that the trade volume between the two countries is below its true potential which needs to be increased. He underscored that there should be regular exchange of meetings between the investors and businessmen of the both countries. It will open up new avenues of investment and will further boost the relations between the two countries, he said. The President stated that Saudi vision 2030 is of great significance and it will play an important role in further strengthening the economy of Saudi Arabia. He pointed out that Pakistan is a one of the best countries in terms of investment opportunities and Saudi investor can benefit from the investment opportunities in the field of energy, construction and agriculture.

The President recalled his recent visit to Saudi Arabia and meeting with His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz in which important matters of bilateral interest were discussed. The President pointed out that Saudi Arabia is home to 2.6 million Pakistanis who consider the kingdom as their second home. He said that these Pakistanis have substantially contributed to the socio-economic development of Saudi Arabia and act as a strong human bridge between the two countries. He thanked His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz for taking good care of the Pakistani community.

Minister for Commerce & Investment of Saudi Arabia Dr. Majid Bin Al-Qasabi apprised the President that important decisions were made during meeting of the council which will have a far reaching impact.

Orignally published by NNI