Pakistani community in Canberra actively participates in relief efforts

Canberra

High Commissioner of Pakistan in Australia, Babar Amin interacted with the Pakistani community in the Australian Capital Territory via Videoconference on Thursday to exchange views about efforts being made to help the Pakistani diaspora during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The High Commissioner reiterated the resolve of the government of Pakistan to go all out in support of the Pakistani diaspora affected by this unprecedented pandemic. He highlighted the various initiatives being undertaken by the Government to look after the Pakistanis all round the world and especially in Australia.

The Pakistan High Commission and the two Consulates General at Sydney and Melbourne were actively pursuing the guidelines set out by the government of Pakistan to bolster the relief efforts. The Missions were also on board with the local authorities for this purpose. Our student’s community was the special focus of these efforts, he added. Efforts were also afoot to repatriate the first batch of stranded Pakistanis from Australia.

The High Commissioner praised the Pakistani community for being at the forefront of the relief efforts as always. He further commended the community members for abiding with various social and working restrictions in these difficult times.

The Pakistani community also applauded the efforts of the Pakistani High Commission and the two Consulates and vowed to continue with their share of assisting those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The attendees also shared details of the work being done by them in the relief efforts.—INP