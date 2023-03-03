Pakistani climate activist Ayisha Siddiqa earns her place in TIME’s Women of the Year list

ISLAMABAD – In another proud moment for Pakistan, the country’s climate activist Ayisha Siddiqa has earned her place in TIME Magazine’s Women of the Year 2023 list.

The noted magazine picked Ayisha among several prominent and exceptional women who raked accolades in diverse fields. In its list, the publication maintained picking vocal leaders who fight for a more equal world.

Pakistani activist, who hailed from the country’s northwestern region, used poetry to express her thoughts. Last year in November, the young climate activist shared an original poem titled So much about your sustainability, my people are dying to emphasise ignorance from world leaders.

Sharing her thoughts with TIME, Ayisha said she was raised with the idea that the earth is a living being, and it gives life to you and in return, you have a responsibility. “And I think we, collectively, have come to a point where we are ignoring the cries of earth mother,” she added.

Introducing TIME's 2023 Women of the Year: Ayisha Siddiqa and 11 other extraordinary leaders who are working toward a more equal world https://t.co/8R77fbl5WR pic.twitter.com/Gk69S68xYT — TIME (@TIME) March 2, 2023

The activist from South Asian nation also raised voices over violence linked to climate defenders and people who are doing their best to clean air and water.

Siddiqa earlier co-founded the youth activist coalition Polluters Out, and she is in process to raise youth climate justice fund to correct the imbalance of resources activists.

Several other activists also make it to the prestigious list include Australian star Cate Blanchett, American actor Angela Bassett, Somalian professional boxer Ramla Ali, American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, Minister of Racial Equality of Brazil Anielle Franco, Ukrainian women’s and LGBT rights activist Olena Shevchenko, Mexican human rights activist Verónica Cruz Sánchez, Iranian-American journalist, women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad, American soccer player Megan Rapinoe, Japanese incoming CEO Makiko Ono and Quinta Brunson.