Pakistani cleric arrested for threatening Malala of suicide attack over her views on marriage

Police have arrested a cleric from Nowshera district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) for issuing murder threats to the world’s youngest Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai for her recent comments on marriage.

An FIR has been registered against the cleric named Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani at Pizo police station in Lakki Marwat under 16 MPO and 7 ATA. It states that Haqqani made a provoking speech at Speen Jumat, Wahid Ghari in Peshawar.

The cleric in a video circulating on social media can be heard saying that he would carry out a suicide attack on Malala when she will come to Pakistan.

The suspect had also previously arrested for mocking Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in another video.

Later, He had released a video, asking people to follow the SOPs.

Last week, Malala was slammed by social media users after her controversial remarks about marriage during an interview with a popular magazine, British Vogue.

Malala, who isn’t sure if she’ll ever marry herself, in the interview said “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

She said that her mother disagrees with her views. “My mum is like,” Malala laughs, “‘Don’t you dare say anything like that! You have to get married, marriage is beautiful.”

