SRINAGAR – One Pakistani civilian was martyred, and two injured in firing by Indian forces from across the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations said Saturday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said a civilian embraced martyrdom and two others were injured as the Indian Army opened indiscriminate fire on a group of shepherds at the Line of Control.

The incident raised many questions as this is the first ceasefire violation in nearly two years as Pakistan and India agreed upon a ceasefire agreement to restore peace and stability.

Pakistan’s media wing said Today, at 11:55 hours, Indian Army opened indiscriminate fire onto a group of shepherds in the Sattwal Sector in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris.

“Driven by a newfound geopolitical patronage, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to satiate their false narratives and concocted allegations,” ISPR said.

Pakistan launched a strong protest as the country reserves the right to respond back in the manner of its choosing to protect Kashmiri’s lives in the region.

This is a developing story, more to follow…